Valley National Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 33,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 621% compared to the typical volume of 4,615 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 193.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,173,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,734,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,775,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 2,522,204 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

