UBS Group Cuts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $18.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

