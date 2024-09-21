Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to $45.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TRUP stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

