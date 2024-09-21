Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $93,158.64 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TNL opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

View Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.