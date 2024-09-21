Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Director Buys C$50,850.00 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Director Serge Boulanger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,850.00.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

