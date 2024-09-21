The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Mosaic's revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

