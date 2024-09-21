The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

