The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:LGL opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
