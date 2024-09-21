The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCKT

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.