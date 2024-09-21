TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $49.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TGTX. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of TGTX opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 2.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,501,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 98,892 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

