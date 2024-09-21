Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

