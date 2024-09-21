Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

