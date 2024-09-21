Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 449,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

