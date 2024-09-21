Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STROGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sutro Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 449,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 132,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ STRO opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STROGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.