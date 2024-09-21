StockNews.com Upgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to “Buy”

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

RGLD stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $145.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

