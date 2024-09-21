StockNews.com Upgrades Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ORMP opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

