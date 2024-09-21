StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.3% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

