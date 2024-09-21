StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
About ObsEva
