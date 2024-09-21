StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.45.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
