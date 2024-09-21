Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 229,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 139,098 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BITO opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.