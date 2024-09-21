Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $482.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,396,920 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 286.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 1,860,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 449,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

