Stifel Nicolaus Increases Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target to $17.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Inseego has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

