Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.22.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 7,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $776,710.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,084.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,130,609 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.