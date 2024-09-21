Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 12,902 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,245 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $12,113.85.

Sprinklr Stock Down 2.1 %

CXM stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

