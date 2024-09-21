Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 12,902 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,245 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $12,113.85.
Sprinklr Stock Down 2.1 %
CXM stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on CXM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
