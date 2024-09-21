Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at UBS Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

