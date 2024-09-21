Simon Litherland Buys 11 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland acquired 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £140.14 ($185.13).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Simon Litherland acquired 12 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.70) per share, with a total value of £151.68 ($200.37).

Britvic Stock Performance

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 1,273 ($16.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,496.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,269.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.30. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($10.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,301 ($17.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.27) to GBX 1,315 ($17.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Britvic

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.