Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($31.04) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

LON:HILS opened at GBX 2,035 ($26.88) on Thursday. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,574 ($20.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,330 ($30.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,005.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

