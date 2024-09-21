Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($31.04) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
