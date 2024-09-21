Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $107.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,213 shares of company stock worth $1,311,175. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 40.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 18.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK opened at $106.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.