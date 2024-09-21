Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$5.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATH. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.36.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$3.36 and a 1 year high of C$5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.7400821 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$1,198,879.20. In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

