RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday.

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 2.2 %

RICK stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 246.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

