Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) PT Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $532.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth $66,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 338.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 123,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 95,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

