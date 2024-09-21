RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. RadNet traded as high as $70.37 and last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 46661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $23,073,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 33,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after buying an additional 127,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.13 and a beta of 1.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

