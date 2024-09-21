Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Raised by Zacks Research

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.41 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $150.42 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $154.62. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $5,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.