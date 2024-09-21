Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Decreased by Analyst

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. American Trust grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

