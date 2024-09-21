PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $133.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.71.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $141.86 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

