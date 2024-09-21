Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.75. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

