Peter Nathan Acquires 4,300,000 Shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF) Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nathan bought 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$81,700.00 ($55,202.70).
Australian Dairy Nutritionals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.
About Australian Dairy Nutritionals
