Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $90.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,507,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $86.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

