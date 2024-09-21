Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Quarry LP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 257.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $2,762,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

