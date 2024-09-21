Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, September 23rd

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 23rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 20th.

Ontrak Price Performance

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative net margin of 222.54% and a negative return on equity of 238.43%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ontrak

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ontrak

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ontrak stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 10.47% of Ontrak as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.