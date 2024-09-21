OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) SVP Sells $110,400.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OneMain

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 64.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,139,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.