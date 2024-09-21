Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Buys C$19,194.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,194.00.

Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Noralee Bradley purchased 160 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.65 per share, with a total value of C$10,024.00.
  • On Friday, August 16th, Noralee Bradley acquired 215 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,723.45.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Noralee Bradley bought 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.01 per share, with a total value of C$9,601.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at C$63.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14.

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4173028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 136.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.