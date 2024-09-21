Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Buys C$19,194.00 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,194.00.
Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Noralee Bradley purchased 160 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.65 per share, with a total value of C$10,024.00.
- On Friday, August 16th, Noralee Bradley acquired 215 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,723.45.
- On Monday, August 12th, Noralee Bradley bought 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.01 per share, with a total value of C$9,601.50.
Nutrien Price Performance
NTR stock opened at C$63.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$60.74 and a 12 month high of C$85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 136.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
