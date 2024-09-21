NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.