NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NLOK opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
