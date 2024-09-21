Nicole Sherman Buys 2,500 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) CEO Nicole Sherman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $12,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

