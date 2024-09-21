Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

Next 15 Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Next 15 Group

NFG stock opened at GBX 434 ($5.73) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 757.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 860.75. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £437.99 million, a P/E ratio of 868.00 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Helen Hunter purchased 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £14,881 ($19,657.86). Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.