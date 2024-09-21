New Gold (NYSE:NGD) PT Raised to $3.25

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC upped their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.74.

Shares of NGD opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.29.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

