National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
National Presto Industries Trading Down 2.8 %
National Presto Industries stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $527.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Presto Industries
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.