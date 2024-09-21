National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

National Presto Industries stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $527.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

