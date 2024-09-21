Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Mustang Bio in a report released on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10).

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

