MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$990.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.1 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

