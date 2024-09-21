MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. 4,420,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

