Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.