Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Research analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $65.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

